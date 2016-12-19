AzeriTimes
Israeli Blogger Extradited to Azerbaijan
Erdogan seeks consensus with Trump
Manat hits the record low
Fire in Baku's Sovetsky: 1 killed, 2 injured
Obama shows clemency to Manning
Russian Ambassador in Turkey shot dead – VIDEO

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was attending a photo exhibition in Ankara when he was attacked. The envoy was delivering a speech at the o...

1 dead, 9 missing in Azeri offshore oil rig accident

One oil worker has been reported killed and nine more are missing in Azerbaijan after part of their offshore oil platform broke off in strong winds. O...

Armenian journalist arrested after her interview for Azeri website

Karabakh Department of the Armenian Special Service Bodies arrested Lusine Nersisyan, writer, activist right after her interview published in Azerbaij...

Kauzlarich criticized Sargsyan`s policy

The former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Richard Kauzlarich harshly criticized the settlement of Syrian Armenians in the Armenian-occupied territories ...

Ankara blames Assad for failed Aleppo truce

Ankara has blamed the Syrian government and its supporters for hampering the implementation of a cease-fire deal that would allow civilians and fighte...

Fed increases rates for the second time in 10 years

According to the Washington Post, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in a year, potentially indicating rates may continue to...

Israeli Arms Sales, Big Oil and the Mossad: Why Azerbaijan?

Israeli Arms Sales, Big Oil and the Mossad: Why Azerbaijan hosting Hannukkah at Trump Tower?  The event was never formally announced and none of the h...

Netanyahu's trip to Azerbaijan draws Iranian ire

The seven hours that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to spend in Azerbaijan on Tuesday are raising the ire of that majority Shi’a Musli...

At least 13 killed in blasts in Istanbul

Two explosions have hit the Turkish city of Istanbul, killing at least 13 people and wounding nearly 50 others, according to authorities.  Al Jazeera&...

CIA concludes Russia helped Trump win presidency

The top intelligence agency in the US has concluded that Russia played a covert role in the 2016 presidential elections to undermine Hillary Clinton’s...

